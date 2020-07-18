All apartments in San Diego
936 South 37th Street - Unit A

936 South 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 South 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available immediately!

Be the first to live in this NEWLY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Great location close to downtown, Balboa Park, and 32nd Street Naval Base.

A full remodel was just completed with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, complete new bathroom, new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures! Refrigerator to be supplied by tenant. Hookups available for tenant supplied washer/dryer.

Gated property with off street parking.

Rent - $2050 per month (includes utilities described below)

Utilities - OWNER PAYS all of the following utilities (sewer, trash). Water, gas, and electric are shared utilities with another unit (1 bed / 1 bath) on this property. OWNER PAYS first $300 per month (combined for both units) for the following utilities (gas, electric, and water). If gas, electric, and water for both units combined exceeds $300 per month then the overage will be split between the units with this unit paying 2/3rds of the monthly overage and the other unit paying 1/3rd of the monthly overage. Tenant pays for Cable/Internet/Phone.

Security Deposit - $2050 with good credit and payment history.

Pet Policy - Pets considered with owner approval and increased deposit.

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. Applications processed first come first served once online application, $40 fee, photo id, and proof of income received from each applicant that will be on lease.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A have any available units?
936 South 37th Street - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A have?
Some of 936 South 37th Street - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 South 37th Street - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
936 South 37th Street - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 South 37th Street - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 South 37th Street - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A offer parking?
No, 936 South 37th Street - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 South 37th Street - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A have a pool?
No, 936 South 37th Street - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 936 South 37th Street - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 936 South 37th Street - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 South 37th Street - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
