936 South 37th Street - Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available immediately!



Be the first to live in this NEWLY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Great location close to downtown, Balboa Park, and 32nd Street Naval Base.



A full remodel was just completed with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, complete new bathroom, new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures! Refrigerator to be supplied by tenant. Hookups available for tenant supplied washer/dryer.



Gated property with off street parking.



Rent - $2050 per month (includes utilities described below)



Utilities - OWNER PAYS all of the following utilities (sewer, trash). Water, gas, and electric are shared utilities with another unit (1 bed / 1 bath) on this property. OWNER PAYS first $300 per month (combined for both units) for the following utilities (gas, electric, and water). If gas, electric, and water for both units combined exceeds $300 per month then the overage will be split between the units with this unit paying 2/3rds of the monthly overage and the other unit paying 1/3rd of the monthly overage. Tenant pays for Cable/Internet/Phone.



Security Deposit - $2050 with good credit and payment history.



Pet Policy - Pets considered with owner approval and increased deposit.



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. Applications processed first come first served once online application, $40 fee, photo id, and proof of income received from each applicant that will be on lease.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties



(619) 948-4029



CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422