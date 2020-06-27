All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9346 Galvin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9346 Galvin
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

9346 Galvin

9346 Galvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9346 Galvin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
9346 Galvin Available 08/10/19 Peace of Mind - $2995./Mo. - Beautiful two story home with 4BR and 2.5BA in a secluded nook behind a gated community of Mira Mesa. 2 Car garage, central A/C, wood and tile floor downstairs and carpeting upstairs. The den has a wonderful fireplace with ceramic logs. The Kitchen is light and bright, tile counter-tops, new gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, and new stainless steel dishwasher. Lots of cabinetry and a wonderful pantry. Upstairs rooms are large and full of natural light. Washer and dryer also included upstairs in a separate laundry room. Fenced in private backyard and patio, lush landscaping in the front and so much more.
Email Donna for showings: Donna.armitage.aare@gmail.com

This is a No Smoking property.
Tenants pay for all Utilities. Water, trash, gas and electric, internet, etc.

- Pets upon Approval

Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $40. processing fee per applicant.

AARE is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

CA DRE#01862781

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information herein.

www.aarepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9346 Galvin have any available units?
9346 Galvin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9346 Galvin have?
Some of 9346 Galvin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9346 Galvin currently offering any rent specials?
9346 Galvin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9346 Galvin pet-friendly?
Yes, 9346 Galvin is pet friendly.
Does 9346 Galvin offer parking?
Yes, 9346 Galvin offers parking.
Does 9346 Galvin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9346 Galvin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9346 Galvin have a pool?
No, 9346 Galvin does not have a pool.
Does 9346 Galvin have accessible units?
No, 9346 Galvin does not have accessible units.
Does 9346 Galvin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9346 Galvin has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University