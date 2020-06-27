Amenities

9346 Galvin Available 08/10/19 Peace of Mind - $2995./Mo. - Beautiful two story home with 4BR and 2.5BA in a secluded nook behind a gated community of Mira Mesa. 2 Car garage, central A/C, wood and tile floor downstairs and carpeting upstairs. The den has a wonderful fireplace with ceramic logs. The Kitchen is light and bright, tile counter-tops, new gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, and new stainless steel dishwasher. Lots of cabinetry and a wonderful pantry. Upstairs rooms are large and full of natural light. Washer and dryer also included upstairs in a separate laundry room. Fenced in private backyard and patio, lush landscaping in the front and so much more.

Email Donna for showings: Donna.armitage.aare@gmail.com



This is a No Smoking property.

Tenants pay for all Utilities. Water, trash, gas and electric, internet, etc.



- Pets upon Approval



Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $40. processing fee per applicant.



AARE is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



CA DRE#01862781



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information herein.



www.aarepm.com



