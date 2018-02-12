9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Spacious Townhouse in Beautiful Community! - This condo has some great features!! Includes two and a half baths, balcony, dishwasher, microwave and two car garage with extra storage room. Community includes pool and jacuzzi. Located near Grossmont College, Mission Trails with easy access to 125 freeway. Short drive to San Diego State University, Grossmont Shopping Center and restaurants. Available to View Now!



Please drive by and then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555



General Qualifications:

-Six Months Current Employment

-Six Months Rental History

-No Evictions

-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent



DRE Lic #01933756



(RLNE2000750)