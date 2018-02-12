All apartments in San Diego
9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D

9345 Lake Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9345 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Townhouse in Beautiful Community! - This condo has some great features!! Includes two and a half baths, balcony, dishwasher, microwave and two car garage with extra storage room. Community includes pool and jacuzzi. Located near Grossmont College, Mission Trails with easy access to 125 freeway. Short drive to San Diego State University, Grossmont Shopping Center and restaurants. Available to View Now!

Please drive by and then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555

General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent

DRE Lic #01933756

(RLNE2000750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D have any available units?
9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D have?
Some of 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D currently offering any rent specials?
9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D pet-friendly?
No, 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D offer parking?
Yes, 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D offers parking.
Does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D have a pool?
Yes, 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D has a pool.
Does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D have accessible units?
No, 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D does not have accessible units.
Does 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9345 LAKE MURRAY BLVD #D has units with dishwashers.
