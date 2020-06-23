925 W Hawthorn St

Amenities

Available furnished or unfurnished on a 12 month minimum lease. This two story loft is on the top floor with no shared walls. Vertical windows allow for natural light to bathe the interior. High ceilings create added volume while wood flooring & modern amenities finish this contemporary space. Recently remodeled with new appliances, large island & pantries. The nearly 500 sq/ft patio offers bay views and there's a 2nd patio upstairs off the master suite, a large walk in closet, in unit laundry & storage.