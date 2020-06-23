All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

925 W Hawthorn St

925 West Hawthorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 West Hawthorn Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available furnished or unfurnished on a 12 month minimum lease. This two story loft is on the top floor with no shared walls. Vertical windows allow for natural light to bathe the interior. High ceilings create added volume while wood flooring & modern amenities finish this contemporary space. Recently remodeled with new appliances, large island & pantries. The nearly 500 sq/ft patio offers bay views and there's a 2nd patio upstairs off the master suite, a large walk in closet, in unit laundry & storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 W Hawthorn St have any available units?
925 W Hawthorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 W Hawthorn St have?
Some of 925 W Hawthorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 W Hawthorn St currently offering any rent specials?
925 W Hawthorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 W Hawthorn St pet-friendly?
No, 925 W Hawthorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 925 W Hawthorn St offer parking?
No, 925 W Hawthorn St does not offer parking.
Does 925 W Hawthorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 W Hawthorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 W Hawthorn St have a pool?
No, 925 W Hawthorn St does not have a pool.
Does 925 W Hawthorn St have accessible units?
No, 925 W Hawthorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 925 W Hawthorn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 W Hawthorn St has units with dishwashers.
