9237 Piatto Lane

Beautiful Mission Valley Condo in Escala Complex 92108 - Beautiful, luxury townhome in the ESCALA complex. This townhome is in fantastic shape and offers the amenities you would expect from luxury living. The kitchen has gorgeous stone countertops, newer appliances, and lots of cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to the dining area/living room. This home is FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED and has a laundry room just off of the kitchen with a front-loading washer and dryer. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and a 2-car. direct-entry garage. Decorator ceiling fan with recessed lighting all around. Located Just across from Ikea and Costco.



Terms:

1-year lease.

1 small pet (under 25lbs) considered with increased deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Call 858-505-1300 for an appointment to view.



AMENITIES:

- Stainless Steel Appliances (Microwave Side-by-side refrigerator/freezer stovetop oven and dishwasher)



- Dedicated Laundry area just off of kitchen (includes full-size front-loading washer and dryer)]



- Upgraded Kitchen (Stone countertops and lots of beautiful cabinetry).



- Dual-paned windows and sliding door.



- Large private back patio



- Recessed lighting.



- Gas Fireplace



- Forced Heating and Air Conditioning.



- Beautiful tile flooring downstairs and nice carpet upstairs for the bedrooms.



- Each bedroom has its own bathroom upstairs and there is a bathroom downstairs.



- Direct-entry 2 car garage



- Several condo complex (Escala) amenities:



o Pool area: large lap pool, kiddie pool, and spa

o BBQ area

o Playground area

o Tennis courts/basketball courts

o Huge, up-to-date gym (with machines, cardio, and free weights)

o Dog Park



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS. *What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92108



