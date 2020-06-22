All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

9235 Hector Ave

9235 Hector Avenue · (858) 222-4663 ext. 507
Location

9235 Hector Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9235 Hector Ave · Avail. now

$3,088

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
LOVELY CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME ...NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS & NEW FLOORING, ACT NOW!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The house has high vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace, out door fire pit and plenty of space for entertaining. Located 20 minutes from Downtown, Mission Bay, and beaches!! Call today to schedule an appointment!!! Will not last long!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Newly Remodeled Bathrooms
- Microwave, Stove/Oven
- Brand New Carpet
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Large Front Yard
- Enclosed Large Backyard
- Living Room
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Private Driveway 2 Car
- Street Parking
- Freshly painted

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Driveway 2 Car, Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1959
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front yard
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- No Pets
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5857822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9235 Hector Ave have any available units?
9235 Hector Ave has a unit available for $3,088 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9235 Hector Ave have?
Some of 9235 Hector Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9235 Hector Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9235 Hector Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9235 Hector Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9235 Hector Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9235 Hector Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9235 Hector Ave does offer parking.
Does 9235 Hector Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9235 Hector Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9235 Hector Ave have a pool?
No, 9235 Hector Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9235 Hector Ave have accessible units?
No, 9235 Hector Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9235 Hector Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9235 Hector Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
