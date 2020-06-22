9235 Hector Ave

Amenities
LOVELY CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME ...NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS & NEW FLOORING, ACT NOW!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! The house has high vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace, out door fire pit and plenty of space for entertaining. Located 20 minutes from Downtown, Mission Bay, and beaches!! Call today to schedule an appointment!!! Will not last long!
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Newly Remodeled Bathrooms
- Microwave, Stove/Oven
- Brand New Carpet
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Large Front Yard
- Enclosed Large Backyard
- Living Room
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- Private Driveway 2 Car
- Street Parking
- Freshly painted
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Driveway 2 Car, Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1959
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front yard
FLOOD ZONE: No
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- No Pets
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.
** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.
***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.
****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.
***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY
****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.
******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.
******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.
(RLNE5857822)