Serra Mesa Charmer! Must See! Newly updated first floor unit with new carpet, new kitchen and bath tile floors, brand new double oven, all newer stainless appliances and sink, private enclosed patio, fireplace in living area, and large walk in closet in master bedroom. Complex has 2 pool areas, spa, park-like setting with fountain, creek, and easy access to many freeways, public transportation, restaurants, and shopping.