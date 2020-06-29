All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:06 AM

919 Emerald Street

919 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

919 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Experience Pacific Beach at Emerald Apartments. Ground floor 1Bdm 1Ba unit. tile floor, granite counters, cozy kitchen and large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Just one block from the ocean. This gated community features laundry room, community bbq, low care landscaping. Walk to shops and restaurants. Storage garage available (storage rent); Small Pets with approval (Pet Rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including Utility Rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Emerald Street have any available units?
919 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Emerald Street have?
Some of 919 Emerald Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Emerald Street is pet friendly.
Does 919 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 919 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 919 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 919 Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 919 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Emerald Street does not have units with dishwashers.
