9176 Danby Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

5BR 3BA 2 Story Home. 5th Bedroom and Walk-In Shower/Bathroom Downstairs. 3 Car Garage. - Large 2 story home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 5th Bedroom and one of the bathrooms, with walk-in shower conveniently located downstairs. Features include a brick fireplace, formal living and dining rooms plus a dining nook. 3 Car garage, with 3rd stall perfect as home-office. This home, with its spacious yard, is located in the Black Mountain Glen development of Rancho Penasquitos.



Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owners pays HOA.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.



(RLNE4652870)