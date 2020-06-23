All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9176 Danby Ct.

9176 Danby Court · No Longer Available
Location

9176 Danby Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
5BR 3BA 2 Story Home. 5th Bedroom and Walk-In Shower/Bathroom Downstairs. 3 Car Garage. - Large 2 story home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 5th Bedroom and one of the bathrooms, with walk-in shower conveniently located downstairs. Features include a brick fireplace, formal living and dining rooms plus a dining nook. 3 Car garage, with 3rd stall perfect as home-office. This home, with its spacious yard, is located in the Black Mountain Glen development of Rancho Penasquitos.

Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owners pays HOA.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4652870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9176 Danby Ct. have any available units?
9176 Danby Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9176 Danby Ct. have?
Some of 9176 Danby Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9176 Danby Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9176 Danby Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9176 Danby Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9176 Danby Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9176 Danby Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9176 Danby Ct. does offer parking.
Does 9176 Danby Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9176 Danby Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9176 Danby Ct. have a pool?
No, 9176 Danby Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9176 Danby Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9176 Danby Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9176 Danby Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9176 Danby Ct. has units with dishwashers.
