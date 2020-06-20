Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

3 BD 2BA Condo with Washer and Dryer in Unit - Property Id: 204232



$2375 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath updated Serra Mesa 2nd floor end unit condo Available Now. 858.229.6739 No Solicitors please.



Very good Credit and 3 times rent to income ratio required. Proof of two months income will be required.



Washer/dryer in unit no more carrying your laundry to a laundry room/mat!

Two assigned parking places one covered and one right outside the front door.

Master bedroom has a small retreat area. Vaulted ceilings in living room.

The kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and breakfast bar.

Gas Fireplace.

Private balcony with storage.

Central heat/air conditioning .

Beautiful grounds with two pools/spas with barbecues, picnic areas, fountains and a pond.

All bedrooms have large mirrored closets .

Trash and water included in rent. Tenant pays for Gas, electric and cable

NO smokers or pets!



12 month lease. $45 application fee per adult.



9149 Village Glen Dr. #283

Please call for appointment.

No Solicitors Do not bother current tenants please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204232

Property Id 204232



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5782211)