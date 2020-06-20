Amenities
3 BD 2BA Condo with Washer and Dryer in Unit - Property Id: 204232
$2375 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath updated Serra Mesa 2nd floor end unit condo Available Now. 858.229.6739 No Solicitors please.
Very good Credit and 3 times rent to income ratio required. Proof of two months income will be required.
Washer/dryer in unit no more carrying your laundry to a laundry room/mat!
Two assigned parking places one covered and one right outside the front door.
Master bedroom has a small retreat area. Vaulted ceilings in living room.
The kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and breakfast bar.
Gas Fireplace.
Private balcony with storage.
Central heat/air conditioning .
Beautiful grounds with two pools/spas with barbecues, picnic areas, fountains and a pond.
All bedrooms have large mirrored closets .
Trash and water included in rent. Tenant pays for Gas, electric and cable
NO smokers or pets!
12 month lease. $45 application fee per adult.
9149 Village Glen Dr. #283
Please call for appointment.
No Solicitors Do not bother current tenants please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204232
(RLNE5782211)