All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9149 Village Glen Dr 283.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9149 Village Glen Dr 283
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9149 Village Glen Dr 283

9149 Village Glen Drive · (858) 229-6739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9149 Village Glen Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 283 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
3 BD 2BA Condo with Washer and Dryer in Unit - Property Id: 204232

$2375 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath updated Serra Mesa 2nd floor end unit condo Available Now. 858.229.6739 No Solicitors please.

Very good Credit and 3 times rent to income ratio required. Proof of two months income will be required.

Washer/dryer in unit no more carrying your laundry to a laundry room/mat!
Two assigned parking places one covered and one right outside the front door.
Master bedroom has a small retreat area. Vaulted ceilings in living room.
The kitchen has dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and breakfast bar.
Gas Fireplace.
Private balcony with storage.
Central heat/air conditioning .
Beautiful grounds with two pools/spas with barbecues, picnic areas, fountains and a pond.
All bedrooms have large mirrored closets .
Trash and water included in rent. Tenant pays for Gas, electric and cable
NO smokers or pets!

12 month lease. $45 application fee per adult.

9149 Village Glen Dr. #283
Please call for appointment.
No Solicitors Do not bother current tenants please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204232
Property Id 204232

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 have any available units?
9149 Village Glen Dr 283 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 have?
Some of 9149 Village Glen Dr 283's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 currently offering any rent specials?
9149 Village Glen Dr 283 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 pet-friendly?
No, 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 offer parking?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 does offer parking.
Does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 have a pool?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 has a pool.
Does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 have accessible units?
No, 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 Village Glen Dr 283 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9149 Village Glen Dr 283?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity