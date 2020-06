Amenities

Updated and upgraded 3 bed 2 bath single story home with a 2 car garage and a gated yard. This home features newer floors, paint, granite countertops, and a nicely maintained front a backyard which is great for entertaining. It has a nice family room with a fireplace, new dual pane windows throughout and a whole house attic fan for those hotter days. It is close to the 805 Freeway, shopping, and public transportation. Come take a look before it's too late.