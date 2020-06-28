Amenities
9029 Hillery Dr. Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom Condo Plus Loft in Mira Mesa - - New Carpet
- Carport Parking
- Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Large Loft Area
- Tile Floors Downstairs
- Large patio
- 2 Community Pools
- Mesa Village Community
- Trash Paid
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE5078341)