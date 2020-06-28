All apartments in San Diego
9029 Hillery Dr.

9029 Hillery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9029 Hillery Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
9029 Hillery Dr. Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom Condo Plus Loft in Mira Mesa - - New Carpet
- Carport Parking
- Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Large Loft Area
- Tile Floors Downstairs
- Large patio
- 2 Community Pools
- Mesa Village Community
- Trash Paid
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5078341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Hillery Dr. have any available units?
9029 Hillery Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 Hillery Dr. have?
Some of 9029 Hillery Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Hillery Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Hillery Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Hillery Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9029 Hillery Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9029 Hillery Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9029 Hillery Dr. offers parking.
Does 9029 Hillery Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9029 Hillery Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Hillery Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9029 Hillery Dr. has a pool.
Does 9029 Hillery Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9029 Hillery Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Hillery Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 Hillery Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
