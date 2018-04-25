All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
8898 Promenade North Pl
8898 Promenade North Pl

Location

8898 Promenade North Pl, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Move-In Ready Townhome in Spectrum Center, Kearny Mesa - Welcome to Atrium at Spectrum!

This nearly-new home features an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area. Includes an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, java-stained cabinets, and a large walk-in pantry.

Porcelain tile floors on the main level, plush carpet upstairs, and a dual master configuration with both bedrooms featuring their own en-suite bath.

Includes a hardwired Electric Vehicle charging station, wood shutters, low flow water fixtures, and tankless water heater.

Close proximity to major employers such as the brand new state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente Hospital on Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Northrop Grumman, Resmed, Sharp HealthCare, and the San Diego County Operations Center.

Within walking distance you'll find the Toby Wells YMCA, coffee shops, dining, banking, dry cleaning, parks, and other entertainment. Just a few minutes drive to these major roadways: I-15, I-163, I-805, I-8, I-5, SR52, SR56.

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 years old
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $4,900 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call Gold Key Property Management to schedule a showing today!
(619) 356-1919

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4619703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8898 Promenade North Pl have any available units?
8898 Promenade North Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8898 Promenade North Pl have?
Some of 8898 Promenade North Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8898 Promenade North Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8898 Promenade North Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8898 Promenade North Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8898 Promenade North Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8898 Promenade North Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8898 Promenade North Pl does offer parking.
Does 8898 Promenade North Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8898 Promenade North Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8898 Promenade North Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8898 Promenade North Pl has a pool.
Does 8898 Promenade North Pl have accessible units?
No, 8898 Promenade North Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8898 Promenade North Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8898 Promenade North Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
