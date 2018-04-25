8898 Promenade North Pl

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Move-In Ready Townhome in Spectrum Center, Kearny Mesa - Welcome to Atrium at Spectrum!



This nearly-new home features an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area. Includes an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, java-stained cabinets, and a large walk-in pantry.



Porcelain tile floors on the main level, plush carpet upstairs, and a dual master configuration with both bedrooms featuring their own en-suite bath.



Includes a hardwired Electric Vehicle charging station, wood shutters, low flow water fixtures, and tankless water heater.



Close proximity to major employers such as the brand new state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente Hospital on Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Northrop Grumman, Resmed, Sharp HealthCare, and the San Diego County Operations Center.



Within walking distance you'll find the Toby Wells YMCA, coffee shops, dining, banking, dry cleaning, parks, and other entertainment. Just a few minutes drive to these major roadways: I-15, I-163, I-805, I-8, I-5, SR52, SR56.



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 years old

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $4,900 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call Gold Key Property Management to schedule a showing today!

(619) 356-1919



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4619703)