Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

888 W E St

888 West E Street · No Longer Available
Location

888 West E Street, San Diego, CA 92132
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
PACIFIC GATE newly developed beautiful high rise condo. HOA owns 45 feet Yacht can be leased by resident. This 2nd floor unit has 500 SQF balcony with beautiful garden. Kitchen has SUB Zero fridge, Wolf stainless steel five burner cook top with oven with convection., Miele-top line dishwasher. Master bathroom has Electric mirror with defogger, back-lighting, TV & blue-tooth. Electric window shades, smart home system including: lighting, climate control, window shades & all wired for sound. Small Pet OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 W E St have any available units?
888 W E St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 W E St have?
Some of 888 W E St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 W E St currently offering any rent specials?
888 W E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 W E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 W E St is pet friendly.
Does 888 W E St offer parking?
No, 888 W E St does not offer parking.
Does 888 W E St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 W E St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 W E St have a pool?
Yes, 888 W E St has a pool.
Does 888 W E St have accessible units?
No, 888 W E St does not have accessible units.
Does 888 W E St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 W E St has units with dishwashers.

