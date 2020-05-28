888 W E St

Amenities

PACIFIC GATE newly developed beautiful high rise condo. HOA owns 45 feet Yacht can be leased by resident. This 2nd floor unit has 500 SQF balcony with beautiful garden. Kitchen has SUB Zero fridge, Wolf stainless steel five burner cook top with oven with convection., Miele-top line dishwasher. Master bathroom has Electric mirror with defogger, back-lighting, TV & blue-tooth. Electric window shades, smart home system including: lighting, climate control, window shades & all wired for sound. Small Pet OK.