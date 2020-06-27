All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 29 2020

8796 Belfast Circle

8796 Belfast Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8796 Belfast Circle, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mira Mesa, 8796 Belfast Circle - Great central location close to all! - Quiet home with attached one car garage. Central Mira Mesa location and close to park, shopping, restaurants and more! Entry has wood floors. Both bedrooms have wardrobe doors. Sliding glass door off the dining room takes you into the large patio yard.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5633665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8796 Belfast Circle have any available units?
8796 Belfast Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8796 Belfast Circle have?
Some of 8796 Belfast Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8796 Belfast Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8796 Belfast Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8796 Belfast Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8796 Belfast Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8796 Belfast Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8796 Belfast Circle offers parking.
Does 8796 Belfast Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8796 Belfast Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8796 Belfast Circle have a pool?
No, 8796 Belfast Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8796 Belfast Circle have accessible units?
No, 8796 Belfast Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8796 Belfast Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8796 Belfast Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

