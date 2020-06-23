Gorgeous 3 bedroom Home newly remodeled located in Serra Mesa! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home is located in Serra Mesa is close to all.
As you enter into this home you will see a large drive way area. The exterior of the home has been newly painted with palm trees in the front yard and a Low Scape front yard.
The entrance to the front door has a private area for patio furniture so enjoy beautiful summer nights.
The home has slate flooring in the dining room and living room area. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. There is custom paint throughout.
In the kitchen you have a gas stove top with large grills for cooking. The counter tops are white quartz with a beautiful hint of gold. There are white washed hardwood flooring. There is a wine cooler and a large fridge. This kitchen is great for entertaining.
Down the hall way you have a hall bathroom with a shower and tiled walls.
The 2 bedrooms have slate flooring and large closet space. The back bedroom to the right of the hallway has a door that leads to the back yard area.
The master suite bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and shower. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled.
The back yard has a jacuzzi/spa with an outside "bar area" with a sink and BBQ!
Call to schedule a tour today 619-226-6011
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!
(RLNE4661089)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8782 Haveteur Way have any available units?
8782 Haveteur Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8782 Haveteur Way have?
Some of 8782 Haveteur Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8782 Haveteur Way currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Haveteur Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.