All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8782 Haveteur Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8782 Haveteur Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8782 Haveteur Way

8782 Haveteur Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8782 Haveteur Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Home newly remodeled located in Serra Mesa! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home is located in Serra Mesa is close to all.

As you enter into this home you will see a large drive way area. The exterior of the home has been newly painted with palm trees in the front yard and a Low Scape front yard.

The entrance to the front door has a private area for patio furniture so enjoy beautiful summer nights.

The home has slate flooring in the dining room and living room area. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. There is custom paint throughout.

In the kitchen you have a gas stove top with large grills for cooking. The counter tops are white quartz with a beautiful hint of gold. There are white washed hardwood flooring. There is a wine cooler and a large fridge. This kitchen is great for entertaining.

Down the hall way you have a hall bathroom with a shower and tiled walls.

The 2 bedrooms have slate flooring and large closet space. The back bedroom to the right of the hallway has a door that leads to the back yard area.

The master suite bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and shower. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled.

The back yard has a jacuzzi/spa with an outside "bar area" with a sink and BBQ!

Call to schedule a tour today 619-226-6011

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!

(RLNE4661089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8782 Haveteur Way have any available units?
8782 Haveteur Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8782 Haveteur Way have?
Some of 8782 Haveteur Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8782 Haveteur Way currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Haveteur Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8782 Haveteur Way pet-friendly?
No, 8782 Haveteur Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8782 Haveteur Way offer parking?
No, 8782 Haveteur Way does not offer parking.
Does 8782 Haveteur Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8782 Haveteur Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8782 Haveteur Way have a pool?
No, 8782 Haveteur Way does not have a pool.
Does 8782 Haveteur Way have accessible units?
No, 8782 Haveteur Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8782 Haveteur Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8782 Haveteur Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University