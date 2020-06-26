All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8715 San Vicente Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8715 San Vicente Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

8715 San Vicente Street

8715 San Vicente Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8715 San Vicente Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Move-In-Ready 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom single story home! This home features a Large Gated Front yard with additional parking space with rose bushes and newly installed turf. Home has a New Roof, New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laminate Floors, Forced Air Heating Unit, Sliding Door and paint throughout is one year old. The Backyard has plenty of room to grow a garden and ready for summer gatherings! Location close to shopping and transportation.
Beautiful Move-In-Ready 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom single story home! This home features a Large Gated Front yard with additional parking space with rose bushes and newly installed turf. Home has a New Roof, New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laminate Floors, Forced Air Heating Unit, Sliding Door and paint throughout is one year old. The Backyard has plenty of room to grow a garden and ready for summer gatherings! Location close to shopping and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 San Vicente Street have any available units?
8715 San Vicente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 San Vicente Street have?
Some of 8715 San Vicente Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 San Vicente Street currently offering any rent specials?
8715 San Vicente Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 San Vicente Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 San Vicente Street is pet friendly.
Does 8715 San Vicente Street offer parking?
Yes, 8715 San Vicente Street offers parking.
Does 8715 San Vicente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 San Vicente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 San Vicente Street have a pool?
No, 8715 San Vicente Street does not have a pool.
Does 8715 San Vicente Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8715 San Vicente Street has accessible units.
Does 8715 San Vicente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8715 San Vicente Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University