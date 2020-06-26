8715 San Vicente Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated accessible internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Move-In-Ready 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom single story home! This home features a Large Gated Front yard with additional parking space with rose bushes and newly installed turf. Home has a New Roof, New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laminate Floors, Forced Air Heating Unit, Sliding Door and paint throughout is one year old. The Backyard has plenty of room to grow a garden and ready for summer gatherings! Location close to shopping and transportation.

Beautiful Move-In-Ready 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom single story home! This home features a Large Gated Front yard with additional parking space with rose bushes and newly installed turf. Home has a New Roof, New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Laminate Floors, Forced Air Heating Unit, Sliding Door and paint throughout is one year old. The Backyard has plenty of room to grow a garden and ready for summer gatherings! Location close to shopping and transportation.