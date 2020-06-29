All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

8714 Park Run Rd

8714 Park Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

8714 Park Run Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
8714 Park Run Rd Available 02/27/20 RANCHO PENASQUITOS - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home. AVAILABLE 02/27/2020. - FEATURES: 8714 Park Run Road, San Diego CA 92129. Rental amount is $2,500. This property is available 02/27/2020. Located in Rancho Penasquitos, this single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,279 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. New carpet and paint. Family room with brick fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, tile floors and black and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in entry, kitchen, baths. New neutral carpet throughout remainder of the home. Large master suite with dual sinks, shower / tub. Large patio in easy maintained backyard.

Rancho Penasquitos is a nice community in the City of San Diego. Close to 15 & 56 Freeways with easy access. Located in the Award-Winning Poway Unified School District. Close to schools, shopping and transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. No Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer. Owner Pays for: Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 Park Run Rd have any available units?
8714 Park Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 Park Run Rd have?
Some of 8714 Park Run Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 Park Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8714 Park Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 Park Run Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8714 Park Run Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8714 Park Run Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8714 Park Run Rd offers parking.
Does 8714 Park Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 Park Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 Park Run Rd have a pool?
No, 8714 Park Run Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8714 Park Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 8714 Park Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 Park Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 Park Run Rd has units with dishwashers.
