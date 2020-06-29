Amenities
8714 Park Run Rd Available 02/27/20 RANCHO PENASQUITOS - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home. AVAILABLE 02/27/2020. - FEATURES: 8714 Park Run Road, San Diego CA 92129. Rental amount is $2,500. This property is available 02/27/2020. Located in Rancho Penasquitos, this single-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,279 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. New carpet and paint. Family room with brick fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen features granite counters, wood cabinets, tile floors and black and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in entry, kitchen, baths. New neutral carpet throughout remainder of the home. Large master suite with dual sinks, shower / tub. Large patio in easy maintained backyard.
Rancho Penasquitos is a nice community in the City of San Diego. Close to 15 & 56 Freeways with easy access. Located in the Award-Winning Poway Unified School District. Close to schools, shopping and transportation.
APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave.
HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. No Air Conditioning.
UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer. Owner Pays for: Trash.
PET POLICY: No pets allowed.
LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.
APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.
TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.
(RLNE5587337)