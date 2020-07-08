All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

8703 Lake Murray Blvd

8703 Lake Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
We do accept section 8 Condo offered for rent unfurnished
Large 3-bedroom 2-bath condo with a mountain view centrally located in San Diego. Albertsons and Aldi’s shopping centers and multiple restaurants are located across the street. Very safe area. Good school district lots of schools nearby. Reserved covered parking space. Move in ready condition recently upgraded with new paint, hardwood flooring and energy save A/C system. Granite counter tops, back splash. Lots of storage space.
2.0 mi to Mission trails regional park
2.2 mi to Alvarado hospital
4.0 mi to Kaiser medical center
4.5 mi to Grossmont Hospital
Pets are Not allowed
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove/Oven - Electric, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer located in the Common Area.
Amenities: 3 swimming pools, hot tub, kids’ playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd have any available units?
8703 Lake Murray Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd have?
Some of 8703 Lake Murray Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Lake Murray Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Lake Murray Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Lake Murray Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Lake Murray Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Lake Murray Blvd offers parking.
Does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8703 Lake Murray Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8703 Lake Murray Blvd has a pool.
Does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8703 Lake Murray Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Lake Murray Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 Lake Murray Blvd has units with dishwashers.

