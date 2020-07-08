8703 Lake Murray Blvd

Amenities
We do accept section 8 Condo offered for rent unfurnished
Large 3-bedroom 2-bath condo with a mountain view centrally located in San Diego. Albertsons and Aldi’s shopping centers and multiple restaurants are located across the street. Very safe area. Good school district lots of schools nearby. Reserved covered parking space. Move in ready condition recently upgraded with new paint, hardwood flooring and energy save A/C system. Granite counter tops, back splash. Lots of storage space.
2.0 mi to Mission trails regional park
2.2 mi to Alvarado hospital
4.0 mi to Kaiser medical center
4.5 mi to Grossmont Hospital
Pets are Not allowed
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove/Oven - Electric, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer located in the Common Area.
Amenities: 3 swimming pools, hot tub, kids’ playground.