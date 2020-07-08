All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 867 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
867 39th Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:15 AM

867 39th Street

867 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

867 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated, cozy duplex for rent! Unit is approximately 800sqft and features laminate wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances (stove, over the range microwave, and fridge), and ceiling fans in living and both bedrooms. Common area laundry right outside the front door. Unit is being rented with it's own detached storage shed and private parking area available off alley access can fit up to two vehicles. Available for move-in now!

One small pet allowed (20 lbs. max) with an additional $500 pet deposit.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 39th Street have any available units?
867 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 39th Street have?
Some of 867 39th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
867 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 867 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 867 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 867 39th Street offers parking.
Does 867 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 39th Street have a pool?
No, 867 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 867 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 867 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 867 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University