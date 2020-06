Amenities

Move right in a full furnished condo located just west of I-5, this easy to access first floor, fully-furnished condo will be available 4/18/2020. This condo has been apointed with modern paint, laminate and tile flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathroom and washer/dryer inside. Cable, internet and electricity are also included. Villa La Jolla offers 2 swimming pools, 2 Jacuzzi's, fitness center and clubhouse. Shorter term available.