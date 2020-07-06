All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
864 Carlsbad St.
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

864 Carlsbad St.

864 Carlsbad Street · No Longer Available
Location

864 Carlsbad Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba14b96001 ---- 1895.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Charming San Diego home with spacious backyard to entertain! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, refrigerator included, washer/dryer hookups! Tenant is responsible for SDG&E, Water/Sewer, & Renters Insurance. Make this house your home TODAY! (ew) Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (**If no showtimes are available, don&rsquo;t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2195.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info (619)575-6200 x204 2019/9/7 Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Carlsbad St. have any available units?
864 Carlsbad St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 864 Carlsbad St. currently offering any rent specials?
864 Carlsbad St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Carlsbad St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 Carlsbad St. is pet friendly.
Does 864 Carlsbad St. offer parking?
No, 864 Carlsbad St. does not offer parking.
Does 864 Carlsbad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 Carlsbad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Carlsbad St. have a pool?
No, 864 Carlsbad St. does not have a pool.
Does 864 Carlsbad St. have accessible units?
No, 864 Carlsbad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Carlsbad St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 Carlsbad St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 864 Carlsbad St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 864 Carlsbad St. does not have units with air conditioning.

