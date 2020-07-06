864 Carlsbad St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba14b96001 ---- 1895.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Charming San Diego home with spacious backyard to entertain! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, refrigerator included, washer/dryer hookups! Tenant is responsible for SDG&E, Water/Sewer, & Renters Insurance. Make this house your home TODAY! (ew) Click on the I am interested button above to set up a showing! (**If no showtimes are available, don’t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the 'Apply Now' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2195.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info (619)575-6200 x204 2019/9/7 Six Months Lease