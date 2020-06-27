All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8626 Jenny Ave.
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:25 PM

8626 Jenny Ave.

8626 Jenny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Jenny Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 4 bd. 2 ba. House in Serra Mesa! 92123 - Elegant 4-br., 2-ba Serra Mesa detached home! Beautifully redone wood floors! There is a large living room when you enter, a dining area, and large living room past the kitchen as well. The unit has been freshly painted and the kitchen has newer countertops and an upgraded range! There is a dedicated laundry area inside the house and a 2 car garage. Exceptionally large, canyon lot. Quiet residential street. Come check it out! It won't last long!

1 year lease.
Sorry, no pets.
No smoking in house.
No co-signers
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3434983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Jenny Ave. have any available units?
8626 Jenny Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8626 Jenny Ave. have?
Some of 8626 Jenny Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Jenny Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Jenny Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Jenny Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8626 Jenny Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8626 Jenny Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8626 Jenny Ave. offers parking.
Does 8626 Jenny Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8626 Jenny Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Jenny Ave. have a pool?
No, 8626 Jenny Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8626 Jenny Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8626 Jenny Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Jenny Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8626 Jenny Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
