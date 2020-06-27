8626 Jenny Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 4 bd. 2 ba. House in Serra Mesa! 92123 - Elegant 4-br., 2-ba Serra Mesa detached home! Beautifully redone wood floors! There is a large living room when you enter, a dining area, and large living room past the kitchen as well. The unit has been freshly painted and the kitchen has newer countertops and an upgraded range! There is a dedicated laundry area inside the house and a 2 car garage. Exceptionally large, canyon lot. Quiet residential street. Come check it out! It won't last long!



1 year lease.

Sorry, no pets.

No smoking in house.

No co-signers

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92123



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3434983)