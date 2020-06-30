8538 Summerdale Road 106

Amenities

Offering a central location with walking distance to shops, fine dining, brand new park & movie theaters, in a quiet neighborhood, this condo is the perfect place to live a carefree lifestyle. Quiet upstairs end unit offers Dual master bedroom each with their own full bathroom offers spacious interiors with custom amenities, including a beautiful brand new modern kitchen, flooring, upgraded bathrooms, freshly painted and comes with new carpet. The kitchen offers modern cabinetry in Espresso with Quartz countertop, flooring has been upgraded with contemporary LVT and new Samsung appliances (Microwave, dishwasher, range, refrigerator). Water and trash included.



This upstairs unit offers plenty of natural light during the day. Washer/Dryer inside the unit and central AC & Heater ( brand new). One assigned Covered Parking space & plenty of guest & street parking. The community has Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi.



No Pets Allowed



