Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

8538 Summerdale Road 106

8538 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8538 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit 106 Available 12/01/19 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 86539

Offering a central location with walking distance to shops, fine dining, brand new park & movie theaters, in a quiet neighborhood, this condo is the perfect place to live a carefree lifestyle. Quiet upstairs end unit offers Dual master bedroom each with their own full bathroom offers spacious interiors with custom amenities, including a beautiful brand new modern kitchen, flooring, upgraded bathrooms, freshly painted and comes with new carpet. The kitchen offers modern cabinetry in Espresso with Quartz countertop, flooring has been upgraded with contemporary LVT and new Samsung appliances (Microwave, dishwasher, range, refrigerator). Water and trash included.

This upstairs unit offers plenty of natural light during the day. Washer/Dryer inside the unit and central AC & Heater ( brand new). One assigned Covered Parking space & plenty of guest & street parking. The community has Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi.

Open House: Saturday, Oct 19th between 12 to 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86539p
Property Id 86539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 have any available units?
8538 Summerdale Road 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 have?
Some of 8538 Summerdale Road 106's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 Summerdale Road 106 currently offering any rent specials?
8538 Summerdale Road 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 Summerdale Road 106 pet-friendly?
No, 8538 Summerdale Road 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 offer parking?
Yes, 8538 Summerdale Road 106 offers parking.
Does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8538 Summerdale Road 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 have a pool?
Yes, 8538 Summerdale Road 106 has a pool.
Does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 have accessible units?
No, 8538 Summerdale Road 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 Summerdale Road 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8538 Summerdale Road 106 has units with dishwashers.

