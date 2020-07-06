All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8534 Summerdale Rd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

8534 Summerdale Rd

8534 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8534 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3c9573081 ---- This second floor, air-conditioned corner unit condo in a quiet location is spacious with fully equipped kitchen and in-unit laundry. Very conveniently located close to shopping, schools, parks, Sorrento Valley business district, and highways. Includes one covered parking space and community pool access. Pets considered with a pet deposit. Located in a very quite part of the community but with easy access to surrounding points of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8534 Summerdale Rd have any available units?
8534 Summerdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8534 Summerdale Rd have?
Some of 8534 Summerdale Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8534 Summerdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8534 Summerdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 Summerdale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8534 Summerdale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8534 Summerdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8534 Summerdale Rd offers parking.
Does 8534 Summerdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8534 Summerdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 Summerdale Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8534 Summerdale Rd has a pool.
Does 8534 Summerdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 8534 Summerdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 Summerdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8534 Summerdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

