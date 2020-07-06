8534 Summerdale Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3c9573081 ---- This second floor, air-conditioned corner unit condo in a quiet location is spacious with fully equipped kitchen and in-unit laundry. Very conveniently located close to shopping, schools, parks, Sorrento Valley business district, and highways. Includes one covered parking space and community pool access. Pets considered with a pet deposit. Located in a very quite part of the community but with easy access to surrounding points of interest.