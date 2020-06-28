8512 Via Mallorca Unit H

Amenities
Great 1BA Studio in La Jolla w/ New Carpets, Upgraded Kitchen & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Great 1BA corner unit studio available for lease in La Jolla featuring 504 SF of living space over one level. New carpets throughout unit. Spacious living area w/ dual mirrored closets. Upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & ample cabinet space. Bathroom w/ large vanity, shower & soaking tub. Second story corner unit w/ private balcony. Located just off highway 5 and minutes from UCSD, shopping centers & beaches! Community features: laundry room, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center & BBQs!
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1665
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf0sCJjJ5p4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved covered carport
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2000
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: n/a
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
