8512 Via Mallorca Unit H

Great 1BA corner unit studio available for lease in La Jolla featuring 504 SF of living space over one level. New carpets throughout unit. Spacious living area w/ dual mirrored closets. Upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & ample cabinet space. Bathroom w/ large vanity, shower & soaking tub. Second story corner unit w/ private balcony. Located just off highway 5 and minutes from UCSD, shopping centers & beaches! Community features: laundry room, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center & BBQs!



- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



- DEPOSIT: $1665

- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf0sCJjJ5p4

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=



1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved covered carport

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2000



- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: n/a

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



