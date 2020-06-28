All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8512 Via Mallorca Unit H
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

8512 Via Mallorca Unit H

8512 Via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Location

8512 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
Great 1BA Studio in La Jolla w/ New Carpets, Upgraded Kitchen & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 1BA corner unit studio available for lease in La Jolla featuring 504 SF of living space over one level. New carpets throughout unit. Spacious living area w/ dual mirrored closets. Upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & ample cabinet space. Bathroom w/ large vanity, shower & soaking tub. Second story corner unit w/ private balcony. Located just off highway 5 and minutes from UCSD, shopping centers & beaches! Community features: laundry room, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center & BBQs!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1665
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf0sCJjJ5p4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved covered carport
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2000

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: n/a
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H have any available units?
8512 Via Mallorca Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H have?
Some of 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Via Mallorca Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H offers parking.
Does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H has a pool.
Does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H have accessible units?
No, 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 Via Mallorca Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
