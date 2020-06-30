All apartments in San Diego
8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374
8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374

8503 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8503 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Light & Bright Mira Mesa Condo with Dual Master Suites - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Mira Mesa. Great floorplan with dual master suites. Bright and airy unit has large balcony that lets in tons of natural light. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features brand new refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Brand new central heat and air conditioning. One assigned parking space. Storage cabinet on balcony.
Tenant pays gas, electric and water. One year lease. One small pet considered with additional deposit. Available NOW!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5522318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 have any available units?
8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 have?
Some of 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 offers parking.
Does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 have a pool?
No, 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 have accessible units?
No, 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8503 Summerdale Rd Apt 374 has units with dishwashers.

