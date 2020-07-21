All apartments in San Diego
848 Narwhal Street - 848 Narwhal
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

848 Narwhal Street - 848 Narwhal

848 Narwhal Street · No Longer Available
Location

848 Narwhal Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
848 Narwhal Street -Gorgeous 5 bedroom/ 3 bath 2-story home with pool -
848 Narwhal Street
San Diego, CA 92154
5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,995 per Month, $2,900 Deposit
_____________________________

Gorgeous 5 bedroom/ 3 bath 2-story home with pool, roomy kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open living room, fireplace and covered patio, front patio/ courtyard, pool, 2-car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located near many shopping, public transportation, super easy freeway access to 5, 805 & 905!!

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed UPON APPROVAL
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Contact Information: - For Info Text/Call Leasing at 619-804-3325

Appliances
Dishwasher - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Microwave - Refrigerator

Interior Amenities
Fireplace - Fixtures - Granite Counters

Exterior Amenities
Pool - Patio -Yard - Backyard

Other
Garage Included - Courtyard

APPLY ONLINE TODAY!!! WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE1861546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

