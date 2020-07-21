848 Narwhal Street - 848 Narwhal

Amenities

848 Narwhal Street -Gorgeous 5 bedroom/ 3 bath 2-story home with pool -

848 Narwhal Street

San Diego, CA 92154

5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

$2,995 per Month, $2,900 Deposit

Gorgeous 5 bedroom/ 3 bath 2-story home with pool, roomy kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open living room, fireplace and covered patio, front patio/ courtyard, pool, 2-car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located near many shopping, public transportation, super easy freeway access to 5, 805 & 905!!



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed UPON APPROVAL

Parking: 2-Car Garage

Contact Information: - For Info Text/Call Leasing at 619-804-3325



