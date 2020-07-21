848 Narwhal Street - 848 Narwhal

Amenities
848 Narwhal Street -Gorgeous 5 bedroom/ 3 bath 2-story home with pool -
San Diego, CA 92154
5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,995 per Month, $2,900 Deposit
Gorgeous 5 bedroom/ 3 bath 2-story home with pool, roomy kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open living room, fireplace and covered patio, front patio/ courtyard, pool, 2-car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located near many shopping, public transportation, super easy freeway access to 5, 805 & 905!!
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed UPON APPROVAL
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Contact Information: - For Info Text/Call Leasing at 619-804-3325
Appliances
Dishwasher - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Microwave - Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Fireplace - Fixtures - Granite Counters
Exterior Amenities
Pool - Patio -Yard - Backyard
Other
Garage Included - Courtyard
