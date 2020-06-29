All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8472 New Salem St. #43.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8472 New Salem St. #43
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8472 New Salem St. #43

8472 New Salem Street · (858) 357-5135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8472 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8472 New Salem St. #43 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Level, Lower Unit, Move-in Ready - New Salem Villas - centrally located in Mira Mesa, walk to shopping, parks, and schools. Beautiful 2-Master Suite unit. Everything has been updated - kitchen, bathroom cabinets and granite counters in kitchen. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher. All floors are tiled, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan in dining area plus room AC. One bath has safety grip bars. Patio has a storage room with hook-ups for stacked washer/dryer - tenant to provide their own, or community laundry is available.

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE5889393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8472 New Salem St. #43 have any available units?
8472 New Salem St. #43 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8472 New Salem St. #43 have?
Some of 8472 New Salem St. #43's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8472 New Salem St. #43 currently offering any rent specials?
8472 New Salem St. #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8472 New Salem St. #43 pet-friendly?
No, 8472 New Salem St. #43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8472 New Salem St. #43 offer parking?
No, 8472 New Salem St. #43 does not offer parking.
Does 8472 New Salem St. #43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8472 New Salem St. #43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8472 New Salem St. #43 have a pool?
No, 8472 New Salem St. #43 does not have a pool.
Does 8472 New Salem St. #43 have accessible units?
No, 8472 New Salem St. #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 8472 New Salem St. #43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8472 New Salem St. #43 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8472 New Salem St. #43?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity