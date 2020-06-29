8472 New Salem St. #43

Amenities

Single Level, Lower Unit, Move-in Ready - New Salem Villas - centrally located in Mira Mesa, walk to shopping, parks, and schools. Beautiful 2-Master Suite unit. Everything has been updated - kitchen, bathroom cabinets and granite counters in kitchen. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher. All floors are tiled, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan in dining area plus room AC. One bath has safety grip bars. Patio has a storage room with hook-ups for stacked washer/dryer - tenant to provide their own, or community laundry is available.



For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE5889393)