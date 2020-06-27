8449 Kern Crescent

Amenities
Gorgeous Unfurnished 3B/2.5BA w/ Upgrades Throughout! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Absolutely beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in the Del Sur community. This upgraded home features 1,700 SF of living space and boasts:
- Great location in Del Sur! Walking distance to Del Sur Elementary, multiple parks, walking trails. Minutes from 4S Ranch shopping center!
- Central A/C & heat
- Washer/Dryer
- 2 car attached garage
- Low maintenance backyard
- Balcony overlooking tranquil community
- Great exterior curb appeal
- Front entry opens to small foyer w/ access to living room and dining area
- Living room features: beautiful hardwood flooring, cozy fireplace w/ custom brick accents, ceiling fan, & built-in entertainment center
- Open floor plan from living room all the way through the kitchen
- Large dining area can accommodate a big table
- Upgraded kitchen features: functional layout, granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar
- Half bath on main level for convenience
- Master bedroom features: carpet floors, ceiling fan, and attached bath
- Master bathroom features: large vanity w/ dual sinks, tile counter tops, soaking tub, & stall shower
- Light and bright second bedroom
- Second full bathroom features large vanity w/ dual sinks
- Community features: BBQ area, pool, and Del Sur Ranch House (community center)
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3270
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqtwuFKad6E
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Del Sur
- FLOORING: hardwood, carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2007
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH:1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: surround sound speakers are as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5024384)