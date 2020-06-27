All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8449 Kern Crescent

8449 Kern Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

8449 Kern Crescent, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Unfurnished 3B/2.5BA w/ Upgrades Throughout! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Absolutely beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in the Del Sur community. This upgraded home features 1,700 SF of living space and boasts:

- Great location in Del Sur! Walking distance to Del Sur Elementary, multiple parks, walking trails. Minutes from 4S Ranch shopping center!
- Central A/C & heat
- Washer/Dryer
- 2 car attached garage
- Low maintenance backyard
- Balcony overlooking tranquil community
- Great exterior curb appeal
- Front entry opens to small foyer w/ access to living room and dining area
- Living room features: beautiful hardwood flooring, cozy fireplace w/ custom brick accents, ceiling fan, & built-in entertainment center
- Open floor plan from living room all the way through the kitchen
- Large dining area can accommodate a big table
- Upgraded kitchen features: functional layout, granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar
- Half bath on main level for convenience
- Master bedroom features: carpet floors, ceiling fan, and attached bath
- Master bathroom features: large vanity w/ dual sinks, tile counter tops, soaking tub, & stall shower
- Light and bright second bedroom
- Second full bathroom features large vanity w/ dual sinks
- Community features: BBQ area, pool, and Del Sur Ranch House (community center)

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3270
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqtwuFKad6E

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Del Sur
- FLOORING: hardwood, carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2007

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH:1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: surround sound speakers are as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 Kern Crescent have any available units?
8449 Kern Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8449 Kern Crescent have?
Some of 8449 Kern Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 Kern Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
8449 Kern Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 Kern Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 8449 Kern Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 8449 Kern Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 8449 Kern Crescent offers parking.
Does 8449 Kern Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8449 Kern Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 Kern Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 8449 Kern Crescent has a pool.
Does 8449 Kern Crescent have accessible units?
No, 8449 Kern Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 Kern Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 8449 Kern Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
