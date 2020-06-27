8449 Kern Crescent

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Unfurnished 3B/2.5BA w/ Upgrades Throughout! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Absolutely beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in the Del Sur community. This upgraded home features 1,700 SF of living space and boasts:



- Great location in Del Sur! Walking distance to Del Sur Elementary, multiple parks, walking trails. Minutes from 4S Ranch shopping center!

- Central A/C & heat

- Washer/Dryer

- 2 car attached garage

- Low maintenance backyard

- Balcony overlooking tranquil community

- Great exterior curb appeal

- Front entry opens to small foyer w/ access to living room and dining area

- Living room features: beautiful hardwood flooring, cozy fireplace w/ custom brick accents, ceiling fan, & built-in entertainment center

- Open floor plan from living room all the way through the kitchen

- Large dining area can accommodate a big table

- Upgraded kitchen features: functional layout, granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar

- Half bath on main level for convenience

- Master bedroom features: carpet floors, ceiling fan, and attached bath

- Master bathroom features: large vanity w/ dual sinks, tile counter tops, soaking tub, & stall shower

- Light and bright second bedroom

- Second full bathroom features large vanity w/ dual sinks

- Community features: BBQ area, pool, and Del Sur Ranch House (community center)



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3270

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqtwuFKad6E



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Del Sur

- FLOORING: hardwood, carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2007



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH:1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: surround sound speakers are as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5024384)