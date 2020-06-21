All apartments in San Diego
8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1
8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1

8429 Via Mallorca · (619) 246-8456
Location

8429 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
This is a wonderful townhouse that features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath extra large patio and a 2 car attached garage! New wood vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new paint throughout. Extra large living room with wood burning fireplace, huge deck off the dining area/kitchen. 1/2 bath downstairs. The master bedroom is huge, has vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for natural light, lots of closet space, its own bathroom and 2 balconies. The 2nd bedroom is nice and bright There is an attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Amazing complex with lots of mature trees, a clubhouse, pool area, tennis courts! Close to shopping, movie theaters, easy freeway access. Cat on approval, No Smoking/Vaping.
The complex features mature landscaping, pool and tennis courts. Close to Trader Joes, Ralphs, restaurants, shopping, movies and more. Close to UCSD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 have any available units?
8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 have?
Some of 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 has a pool.
Does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
