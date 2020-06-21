8429 Via Mallorca #110 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

This is a wonderful townhouse that features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath extra large patio and a 2 car attached garage! New wood vinyl plank flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new paint throughout. Extra large living room with wood burning fireplace, huge deck off the dining area/kitchen. 1/2 bath downstairs. The master bedroom is huge, has vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for natural light, lots of closet space, its own bathroom and 2 balconies. The 2nd bedroom is nice and bright There is an attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Amazing complex with lots of mature trees, a clubhouse, pool area, tennis courts! Close to shopping, movie theaters, easy freeway access. Cat on approval, No Smoking/Vaping.

The complex features mature landscaping, pool and tennis courts. Close to Trader Joes, Ralphs, restaurants, shopping, movies and more. Close to UCSD.