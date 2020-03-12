All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8411 Carlisle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8411 Carlisle Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8411 Carlisle Dr

8411 Carlisle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment. This unit has stainless appliances large stackable washer & dryer, carpet, window treatments, use of a beautiful, sparkling resort style shared pool and BBQ .This unit can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. Includes all utilities and cable/internet. Close to all shopping and freeway access..
Garage is not included. This is a no pet property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 Carlisle Dr have any available units?
8411 Carlisle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8411 Carlisle Dr have?
Some of 8411 Carlisle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 Carlisle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8411 Carlisle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 Carlisle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8411 Carlisle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8411 Carlisle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8411 Carlisle Dr does offer parking.
Does 8411 Carlisle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8411 Carlisle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 Carlisle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8411 Carlisle Dr has a pool.
Does 8411 Carlisle Dr have accessible units?
No, 8411 Carlisle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 Carlisle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8411 Carlisle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University