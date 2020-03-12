8411 Carlisle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment. This unit has stainless appliances large stackable washer & dryer, carpet, window treatments, use of a beautiful, sparkling resort style shared pool and BBQ .This unit can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. Includes all utilities and cable/internet. Close to all shopping and freeway access..

Garage is not included. This is a no pet property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719282)