8411 Carlisle Dr

Amenities
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment. This unit has stainless appliances large stackable washer & dryer, carpet, window treatments, use of a beautiful, sparkling resort style shared pool and BBQ .This unit can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. Includes all utilities and cable/internet. Close to all shopping and freeway access..
Garage is not included. This is a no pet property.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5719282)