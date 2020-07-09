8375 Hudson Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

3 br 2 ba in the North Lake Murray Area! Avail Now!!! - 3 br 2 ba in the North Lake Murray Area!

Nicely Maintained Single Level Family Home in quite North San Carlos Area.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath plus Extra Room home has a lot charm.

Close to all SDSU, GCC, San Carlos Recreation Center, Lake Murray, Mission Trails Golf Course, Mission Trails Regional Park, go Hike Cowels Mt. also close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Not far to freeways.



Amenities:

* Neutral Decorator Colors

* Carpet

* Tiled Shower in Master Bath

* Dishwasher

* Fireplace

* Covered Patio

* Great Fenced Yard, with trees & lots of room for the kids to play

* Garage converted to good size room, use for Playroom, Den, Work-out room, Office or whatever!

* Storage for your extra things & toys. Jet skis, Bikes & Quads.

* Laundry hook ups in garage



Rental Requirements:

No Sec 8

Renters insurance is required.

Income - must be at least 2 1/2 times the rental amount.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



*Please drive by 8375 1st take a look at the community, then give us a call to make an appointment to see the inside. 619-562-9336,

Also, Please visit our Website for more availability property! ~ www.TR-PROP.com

Please Do Not fill out Application Until After we show you the property, Thank You.

CalBRE#00692546



(RLNE2748940)