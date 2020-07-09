All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8375 Hudson Dr

8375 Hudson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8375 Hudson Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3 br 2 ba in the North Lake Murray Area! Avail Now!!! - 3 br 2 ba in the North Lake Murray Area!
Nicely Maintained Single Level Family Home in quite North San Carlos Area.
This 3 bedroom 2 bath plus Extra Room home has a lot charm.
Close to all SDSU, GCC, San Carlos Recreation Center, Lake Murray, Mission Trails Golf Course, Mission Trails Regional Park, go Hike Cowels Mt. also close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Not far to freeways.

Amenities:
* Neutral Decorator Colors
* Carpet
* Tiled Shower in Master Bath
* Dishwasher
* Fireplace
* Covered Patio
* Great Fenced Yard, with trees & lots of room for the kids to play
* Garage converted to good size room, use for Playroom, Den, Work-out room, Office or whatever!
* Storage for your extra things & toys. Jet skis, Bikes & Quads.
* Laundry hook ups in garage

Rental Requirements:
No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required.
Income - must be at least 2 1/2 times the rental amount.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

*Please drive by 8375 1st take a look at the community, then give us a call to make an appointment to see the inside. 619-562-9336,
Also, Please visit our Website for more availability property! ~ www.TR-PROP.com
Please Do Not fill out Application Until After we show you the property, Thank You.
CalBRE#00692546

(RLNE2748940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8375 Hudson Dr have any available units?
8375 Hudson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8375 Hudson Dr have?
Some of 8375 Hudson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8375 Hudson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8375 Hudson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 Hudson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8375 Hudson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8375 Hudson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8375 Hudson Dr offers parking.
Does 8375 Hudson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8375 Hudson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 Hudson Dr have a pool?
No, 8375 Hudson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8375 Hudson Dr have accessible units?
No, 8375 Hudson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 Hudson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8375 Hudson Dr has units with dishwashers.
