in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage some paid utils microwave

Large sunlit 4 bedroom beach house, fully furnished utilities included. Comes with 2-car garage, washer & dryer and cute patio with bay view.

Unit is located 5 houses from the bay/boardwalk and only a 2-minute walk to the beach/boardwalk.

August - May 2021 @ 5200 a month

Available month to month, or 1-2 semesters.



Please call/text for more info and to schedule a showing.



Lisa

Grandelli Properties

(646) 932-8669



