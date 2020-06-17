All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

8330 Prestwick Drive

8330 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Prestwick Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
8330 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 Prestwick Drive have?
Some of 8330 Prestwick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Prestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8330 Prestwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8330 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Prestwick Drive offers parking.
Does 8330 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 Prestwick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
No, 8330 Prestwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 8330 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Prestwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
