833 Capistrano Place #C
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

833 Capistrano Place #C

833 Capistrano Place · No Longer Available
Location

833 Capistrano Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Studio in South Mission Beach. Steps from the Water! - This very spacious studio condo is highlighted by its warm tones and its own
personal, large patio space. This unit has a HUGE walk-in closet, very own patio space and tons of storage. It features a large kitchen and on site laundry! Comes with your very own parking space!

12-month lease term
Downstairs Condo / Unfurnished
No Guarantors/Co-signers
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, AC
Utilities Included: Water and Trash, Laundry

Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5726226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Capistrano Place #C have any available units?
833 Capistrano Place #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Capistrano Place #C have?
Some of 833 Capistrano Place #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Capistrano Place #C currently offering any rent specials?
833 Capistrano Place #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Capistrano Place #C pet-friendly?
No, 833 Capistrano Place #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 833 Capistrano Place #C offer parking?
Yes, 833 Capistrano Place #C offers parking.
Does 833 Capistrano Place #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Capistrano Place #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Capistrano Place #C have a pool?
No, 833 Capistrano Place #C does not have a pool.
Does 833 Capistrano Place #C have accessible units?
No, 833 Capistrano Place #C does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Capistrano Place #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Capistrano Place #C does not have units with dishwashers.

