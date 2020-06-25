Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

8299 Bryn Glen Way Available 07/01/19 Best Deal In Penasquitos! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath over 1600 sq ft - Best location Next to Westview High School and

Within reach to Adobe Bluff Park that is surround by great schools

Like Adobe Bluff Elementary and Mesa Verde Middle School



Dramatic high ceiling

Spacious formal dinning area

Cozy living room with fireplace

Open kitchen with top of the line upgrades

Stainless steel appliances to make your cooking more fun

Breakfast Bar is just another great highlight for easy snack time



Stepping out from the cozy living room is our relaxing backyard area

Relaxing backyard area with cover

Move in now and enjoy all upcoming gatherings

Bheind us is the canyon area which offers great privacy

Great size rooms for easily fitting in your furnitures

Well equipped Laundry room is on the 2nd floor and ready for you to use



Great location with easy access to freeways and yet quiet

Torrey Hingland shopping area is just down the street

This is absolutely the house you shall not miss



Call today to schedule the showing, please call 858-715-0688 for details.

Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464339)