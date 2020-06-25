All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8299 Bryn Glen Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8299 Bryn Glen Way
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

8299 Bryn Glen Way

8299 Bryn Glen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8299 Bryn Glen Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8299 Bryn Glen Way Available 07/01/19 Best Deal In Penasquitos! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath over 1600 sq ft - Best location Next to Westview High School and
Within reach to Adobe Bluff Park that is surround by great schools
Like Adobe Bluff Elementary and Mesa Verde Middle School

Dramatic high ceiling
Spacious formal dinning area
Cozy living room with fireplace
Open kitchen with top of the line upgrades
Stainless steel appliances to make your cooking more fun
Breakfast Bar is just another great highlight for easy snack time

Stepping out from the cozy living room is our relaxing backyard area
Relaxing backyard area with cover
Move in now and enjoy all upcoming gatherings
Bheind us is the canyon area which offers great privacy
Great size rooms for easily fitting in your furnitures
Well equipped Laundry room is on the 2nd floor and ready for you to use

Great location with easy access to freeways and yet quiet
Torrey Hingland shopping area is just down the street
This is absolutely the house you shall not miss

Call today to schedule the showing, please call 858-715-0688 for details.
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3464339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8299 Bryn Glen Way have any available units?
8299 Bryn Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8299 Bryn Glen Way have?
Some of 8299 Bryn Glen Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8299 Bryn Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
8299 Bryn Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8299 Bryn Glen Way pet-friendly?
No, 8299 Bryn Glen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8299 Bryn Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 8299 Bryn Glen Way offers parking.
Does 8299 Bryn Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8299 Bryn Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8299 Bryn Glen Way have a pool?
No, 8299 Bryn Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 8299 Bryn Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 8299 Bryn Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8299 Bryn Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8299 Bryn Glen Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University