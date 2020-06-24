Amenities
825 Missouri Street Available 08/29/19 Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo in Pacific Beach - 1 Block to Beach - Lots of Upgrades!!! - One bedroom condo located just 1 bock from the beach. Completely renovated with granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, tile flooring with wood laminate in the large bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit! One assigned off-street parking spot!
12-month Lease Term
Utilities Included: Water/Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Parking: 1 Assigned, Off-street Space
Sorry, no pets.
***Unit is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident.***
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE4311361)