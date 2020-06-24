Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

825 Missouri Street Available 08/29/19 Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo in Pacific Beach - 1 Block to Beach - Lots of Upgrades!!! - One bedroom condo located just 1 bock from the beach. Completely renovated with granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, tile flooring with wood laminate in the large bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit! One assigned off-street parking spot!



12-month Lease Term

Utilities Included: Water/Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Parking: 1 Assigned, Off-street Space

Sorry, no pets.



***Unit is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident.***



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE4311361)