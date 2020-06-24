All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 825 Missouri Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
825 Missouri Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

825 Missouri Street

825 Missouri Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
825 Missouri Street Available 08/29/19 Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo in Pacific Beach - 1 Block to Beach - Lots of Upgrades!!! - One bedroom condo located just 1 bock from the beach. Completely renovated with granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, tile flooring with wood laminate in the large bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Unit! One assigned off-street parking spot!

12-month Lease Term
Utilities Included: Water/Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer In Unit
Parking: 1 Assigned, Off-street Space
Sorry, no pets.

***Unit is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the resident.***

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4311361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Missouri Street have any available units?
825 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Missouri Street have?
Some of 825 Missouri Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Missouri Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 825 Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 825 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Missouri Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 825 Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Missouri Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University