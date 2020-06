Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This spacious 5 bedroom home is perfectly situated on a quiet in cul-de-sac over looking a canyon. The park like backyard features a sparkling pool and spa, a deck for outdoor dining and lush landscaping giving this home a tropical oasis. Master bedroom is light and bright with an en suite bathroom and balcony with amazing views. Close to YMCA, Torrey Pines Elementary school, La Jolla Village and UTC. Call today! 858-699-3851 or leasing@torreypinespm.com