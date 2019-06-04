Amenities
821 Coronado Court Available 09/10/20 Furnished 2 bd 1 bath beachside condo, in gorgeous Mission Beach. MUST SEE! Live and play at the beach! - . This adorable, top floor, end unit 2 bedroom 1 bath Mission Beach apartment is on Mission Bay, steps from the ocean. The condo comes fully furnished and features:
Included appliances : Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove
Laundry: Onsite
Parking: 2 garage spaces
9 month lease ONLY
Sorry, no pets
Enjoy everything Mission Beach has to offer.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5756401)