Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

821 Coronado Court

821 Coronado Court · (858) 272-3900 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

821 Coronado Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 821 Coronado Court · Avail. Sep 10

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
821 Coronado Court Available 09/10/20 Furnished 2 bd 1 bath beachside condo, in gorgeous Mission Beach. MUST SEE! Live and play at the beach! - . This adorable, top floor, end unit 2 bedroom 1 bath Mission Beach apartment is on Mission Bay, steps from the ocean. The condo comes fully furnished and features:

Included appliances : Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove

Laundry: Onsite
Parking: 2 garage spaces
9 month lease ONLY
Sorry, no pets

Enjoy everything Mission Beach has to offer.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5756401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Coronado Court have any available units?
821 Coronado Court has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Coronado Court have?
Some of 821 Coronado Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Coronado Court currently offering any rent specials?
821 Coronado Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Coronado Court pet-friendly?
No, 821 Coronado Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 821 Coronado Court offer parking?
Yes, 821 Coronado Court does offer parking.
Does 821 Coronado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Coronado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Coronado Court have a pool?
No, 821 Coronado Court does not have a pool.
Does 821 Coronado Court have accessible units?
No, 821 Coronado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Coronado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Coronado Court has units with dishwashers.
