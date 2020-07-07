Amenities

819 Jacumba Street- 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!- 5 BR/2BA located 1 block from school - *** WOW! 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!! ***



819 Jacumba Street , San Diego, Ca. 92114

5 Bedroom, 2 Bath

$2,895 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



For Appointments Call/Text Nicole at 619-384-9219

Beautiful, newly renovated home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a fully-gated, large, private backyard with driveway long enough for 2 cars. Your new home features newer vinyl plank flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, all new finishes and fixtures, designer paint and much more. The kitchen has many special touches and custom features including a granite counter tops, newer kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. The large backyard is fully fenced in, great for entertaining.



The property is located just off the 125 freeway. Only minutes from Lomita Park, Foodland Super Market, Lomita Village, Target and Spring Valley Swap Meet. One block away from Audubon K-8 School. Other nearby schools include Freese Elementary, Morse High School and Keiller Leadership Academy.



Don't miss out on this Great Opportunity!



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Available: NOW

Appliances: Microwave-Range/Oven-New Refrigerator Interior Amenities-New Carpet- New Vinyl Plank Flooring-New Faux Blinds-New Fixtures-Ceiling Fans Cal BRE#01317589 Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



No Pets Allowed



