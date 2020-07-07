All apartments in San Diego
819 Jacumba Street

819 Jacumba Street
Location

819 Jacumba Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
819 Jacumba Street- 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!- 5 BR/2BA located 1 block from school - *** WOW! 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!! ***

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY'S FROM 3PM-3:30P

819 Jacumba Street , San Diego, Ca. 92114
5 Bedroom, 2 Bath
$2,895 per Month, $2,500 Deposit

For Appointments Call/Text Nicole at 619-384-9219
ONLINE APPS WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Beautiful, newly renovated home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a fully-gated, large, private backyard with driveway long enough for 2 cars. Your new home features newer vinyl plank flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, all new finishes and fixtures, designer paint and much more. The kitchen has many special touches and custom features including a granite counter tops, newer kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. The large backyard is fully fenced in, great for entertaining.

The property is located just off the 125 freeway. Only minutes from Lomita Park, Foodland Super Market, Lomita Village, Target and Spring Valley Swap Meet. One block away from Audubon K-8 School. Other nearby schools include Freese Elementary, Morse High School and Keiller Leadership Academy.

Don't miss out on this Great Opportunity!

This unit will go fast, so don't miss out!
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Available: NOW
For Appointments Call/Text Nicole at 619-384-9219

Appliances: Microwave-Range/Oven-New Refrigerator Interior Amenities-New Carpet- New Vinyl Plank Flooring-New Faux Blinds-New Fixtures-Ceiling Fans Cal BRE#01317589 Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Jacumba Street have any available units?
819 Jacumba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Jacumba Street have?
Some of 819 Jacumba Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Jacumba Street currently offering any rent specials?
819 Jacumba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Jacumba Street pet-friendly?
No, 819 Jacumba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 819 Jacumba Street offer parking?
No, 819 Jacumba Street does not offer parking.
Does 819 Jacumba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Jacumba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Jacumba Street have a pool?
No, 819 Jacumba Street does not have a pool.
Does 819 Jacumba Street have accessible units?
No, 819 Jacumba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Jacumba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Jacumba Street does not have units with dishwashers.

