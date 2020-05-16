All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

8121 CAMINO DEL SOL

8121 Camino Del Sol · (858) 243-4554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8121 Camino Del Sol, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
VPR $8,000-$10,000 per month...Who can resist being across the street from the beach with wrap-around outdoor areas and three patios to barbecue, listen to the surf, and store your kayak & paddle-board. One level living with exclusive entry to the home makes walking to the Brick & Bell for coffee, or Piatti’s for moonlit dinners, a breeze. Stroll the quaint shops on Play del Sur. Completely renovated, with no neighbors and lots of light on three sides. Best location in La Jolla Shores at this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL have any available units?
8121 CAMINO DEL SOL has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL have?
Some of 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL currently offering any rent specials?
8121 CAMINO DEL SOL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL pet-friendly?
No, 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL offer parking?
No, 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL does not offer parking.
Does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL have a pool?
No, 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL does not have a pool.
Does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL have accessible units?
No, 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 CAMINO DEL SOL has units with dishwashers.
