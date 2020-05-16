8121 CAMINO DEL SOL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

VPR $8,000-$10,000 per month...Who can resist being across the street from the beach with wrap-around outdoor areas and three patios to barbecue, listen to the surf, and store your kayak & paddle-board. One level living with exclusive entry to the home makes walking to the Brick & Bell for coffee, or Piatti’s for moonlit dinners, a breeze. Stroll the quaint shops on Play del Sur. Completely renovated, with no neighbors and lots of light on three sides. Best location in La Jolla Shores at this price!