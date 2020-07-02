808 Quail Street

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in San Diego available NOW - This immaculate home is a find and a definite must see! Located on a quiet street, available February 6 this light and bright 900 square foot home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a laundry room - complete with full size washer and dryer. The kitchen is well laid out with plenty of cabinet space and an area for a small table and chairs. The Living room is large with laminate floors, 2 ceiling fans and large windows allowing in lots of natural light. Both bedrooms are large with newer carpet. The bathroom is completely upgraded with a beautifully tiled large shower. The home is complete with newer paint throughout and lots of storage.



Outside you will find a wonderful area for entertaining and relaxing with a couple beautiful patio areas and a drought resistant landscape theme. Please do not disturb tenants. Contact Lisa via text or email to schedule a private tour 619-549-0296 or lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com



1 year lease

Rent $1995.00/month

Security deposit $1995.00

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and references.

Good credit, no evictions or collections

Combined income must be 3xs the rent

Street parking only



(RLNE4572326)