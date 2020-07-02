All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 808 Quail Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
808 Quail Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

808 Quail Street

808 Quail Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

808 Quail Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in San Diego available NOW - This immaculate home is a find and a definite must see! Located on a quiet street, available February 6 this light and bright 900 square foot home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a laundry room - complete with full size washer and dryer. The kitchen is well laid out with plenty of cabinet space and an area for a small table and chairs. The Living room is large with laminate floors, 2 ceiling fans and large windows allowing in lots of natural light. Both bedrooms are large with newer carpet. The bathroom is completely upgraded with a beautifully tiled large shower. The home is complete with newer paint throughout and lots of storage.

Outside you will find a wonderful area for entertaining and relaxing with a couple beautiful patio areas and a drought resistant landscape theme. Please do not disturb tenants. Contact Lisa via text or email to schedule a private tour 619-549-0296 or lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com

1 year lease
Rent $1995.00/month
Security deposit $1995.00
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and references.
Good credit, no evictions or collections
Combined income must be 3xs the rent
Street parking only

(RLNE4572326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Quail Street have any available units?
808 Quail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Quail Street have?
Some of 808 Quail Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Quail Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Quail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Quail Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Quail Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Quail Street offer parking?
No, 808 Quail Street does not offer parking.
Does 808 Quail Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Quail Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Quail Street have a pool?
No, 808 Quail Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Quail Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Quail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Quail Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Quail Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University