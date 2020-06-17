All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8044 Camino Tranquilo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8044 Camino Tranquilo
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8044 Camino Tranquilo

8044 Camino Tranquilo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8044 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
hot tub
3 Bedroom Townhome in UTC! - Property Id: 271981

Parklike setting with an array of green belts and walking paths just a few feet from your doorstep! Inside the home you have a spacious floor plan, with tile throughout the first floor. Grey modern paint throughout and a cozy brick fireplace in the living room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a nice bright window over the kitchen sink. Laundry room is spacious with plenty of storage! Washer/Dryer included. Outside in your private patio you have the perfect place to lounge with a few plants, comfy patio set, and an outdoor fire pit. The home features SOLAR for low energy bills, central AC and heat, and ceiling fans. 3 bedrooms located upstairs - all a great size! Newer vinyl flooring upstairs and carpet only on the stairs. 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking in the community! The best location you can ask for! Close to UCSD, Westfield UTC mall, 15 minutes to La Jolla Beach, and walking distance to groceries and convenience stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271981
Property Id 271981

(RLNE5746100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
8044 Camino Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 Camino Tranquilo have?
Some of 8044 Camino Tranquilo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Camino Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
Yes, 8044 Camino Tranquilo is pet friendly.
Does 8044 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
Yes, 8044 Camino Tranquilo offers parking.
Does 8044 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8044 Camino Tranquilo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
No, 8044 Camino Tranquilo does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 8044 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8044 Camino Tranquilo has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University