8044 Camino Tranquilo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking guest parking hot tub

3 Bedroom Townhome in UTC! - Property Id: 271981



Parklike setting with an array of green belts and walking paths just a few feet from your doorstep! Inside the home you have a spacious floor plan, with tile throughout the first floor. Grey modern paint throughout and a cozy brick fireplace in the living room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a nice bright window over the kitchen sink. Laundry room is spacious with plenty of storage! Washer/Dryer included. Outside in your private patio you have the perfect place to lounge with a few plants, comfy patio set, and an outdoor fire pit. The home features SOLAR for low energy bills, central AC and heat, and ceiling fans. 3 bedrooms located upstairs - all a great size! Newer vinyl flooring upstairs and carpet only on the stairs. 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking in the community! The best location you can ask for! Close to UCSD, Westfield UTC mall, 15 minutes to La Jolla Beach, and walking distance to groceries and convenience stores.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271981

Property Id 271981



(RLNE5746100)