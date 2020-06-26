All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

801 Ash Unit 1103

801 Ash St · No Longer Available
Location

801 Ash St, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
801 Ash Unit 1103 Available 07/03/19 Large Two bedroom Condo with amazing views in Cortez Hill - Spacious and open floor plan with excellent storage and closet space including a extra large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Nestled in downtown's charming Cortez Hill district, this home includes high-speed internet, great city, bay and Coronado Bridge views, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryer. In addition to the one assigned underground parking space, Cortez Blu residents have the option to a year-round street parking permit for $14 per year.

(RLNE4892684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Ash Unit 1103 have any available units?
801 Ash Unit 1103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Ash Unit 1103 have?
Some of 801 Ash Unit 1103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Ash Unit 1103 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Ash Unit 1103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Ash Unit 1103 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Ash Unit 1103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 801 Ash Unit 1103 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Ash Unit 1103 offers parking.
Does 801 Ash Unit 1103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Ash Unit 1103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Ash Unit 1103 have a pool?
No, 801 Ash Unit 1103 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Ash Unit 1103 have accessible units?
No, 801 Ash Unit 1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Ash Unit 1103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Ash Unit 1103 does not have units with dishwashers.
