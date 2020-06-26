Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

801 Ash Unit 1103 Available 07/03/19 Large Two bedroom Condo with amazing views in Cortez Hill - Spacious and open floor plan with excellent storage and closet space including a extra large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Nestled in downtown's charming Cortez Hill district, this home includes high-speed internet, great city, bay and Coronado Bridge views, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryer. In addition to the one assigned underground parking space, Cortez Blu residents have the option to a year-round street parking permit for $14 per year.



(RLNE4892684)