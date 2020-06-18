All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1

7989 Caminito Dia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7989 Caminito Dia, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Enjoy living in a fantastic, spacious, unfurnished condo home property rental on the friendly and very bikeable University City neighborhood in San Diego.

Condo Units Features:
- 2 bedrooms in the first level with Jack n Jill bathroom access, and 1.5 bathrooms
- Lots of windows with shutters throughout that allow a nice cross breeze through the upstairs interior
- Beautiful tile flooring, tile floor in entryway and bathrooms, fireplace, and high-vaulted ceilings upstairs
- Kitchen equipped with granite countertops, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and built-in microwave
- Bedroom ceiling fans and electric heating
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet)
- Balcony, patio, and small deck
- Shared swimming pool and Jacuzzi
- Detached garage and tandem driveway parking (the owner has 1 parking ticket for the guest - on-street parking but they can also park in the driveway and in the garage without the need for parking ticket).
- Bonus room

Smoking is prohibited in the property. Tenant pays gas, electricity (San Diego Gas and Electric), cable, and Internet (Spectrum). Water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.

This unit is close to and from Doyle Elementary School.

Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/SSyLsFs9bzU

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

(RLNE5739173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 have any available units?
7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 have?
Some of 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 does offer parking.
Does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 have a pool?
Yes, 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 has a pool.
Does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University