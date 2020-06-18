7989 Caminito Dia Unit #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Enjoy living in a fantastic, spacious, unfurnished condo home property rental on the friendly and very bikeable University City neighborhood in San Diego.



Condo Units Features:

- 2 bedrooms in the first level with Jack n Jill bathroom access, and 1.5 bathrooms

- Lots of windows with shutters throughout that allow a nice cross breeze through the upstairs interior

- Beautiful tile flooring, tile floor in entryway and bathrooms, fireplace, and high-vaulted ceilings upstairs

- Kitchen equipped with granite countertops, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and built-in microwave

- Bedroom ceiling fans and electric heating

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet)

- Balcony, patio, and small deck

- Shared swimming pool and Jacuzzi

- Detached garage and tandem driveway parking (the owner has 1 parking ticket for the guest - on-street parking but they can also park in the driveway and in the garage without the need for parking ticket).

- Bonus room



Smoking is prohibited in the property. Tenant pays gas, electricity (San Diego Gas and Electric), cable, and Internet (Spectrum). Water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.



This unit is close to and from Doyle Elementary School.



Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/SSyLsFs9bzU



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



(RLNE5739173)