All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7988 Playmor Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7988 Playmor Terrace
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

7988 Playmor Terrace

7988 Playmor Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7988 Playmor Terrace, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom UTC townhome - **Only available to lease through January 2020 Must terminate lease by February** Highly sought after 'Matthews' model perfect for all lifestyles and feature sunny southern exposure throughout, a huge living area, dining area, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, brick fireplace with french doors leading a private patio. A spacious master bedroom with remodeled bathroom, opening to a large balcony for leisurely reading and peaceful evenings. Nestled in the quiet and verdant Playmor Terrace community that includes two community pools and open park space to soak in the San Diego sun. Near Doyle Recreation Park, UCSD Shuttle and nearby La Jolla Colony Centre. Tenant to pay cable/internet/electric/gas. Must carry renter's insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3298046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7988 Playmor Terrace have any available units?
7988 Playmor Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7988 Playmor Terrace have?
Some of 7988 Playmor Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7988 Playmor Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7988 Playmor Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7988 Playmor Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7988 Playmor Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7988 Playmor Terrace offer parking?
No, 7988 Playmor Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7988 Playmor Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7988 Playmor Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7988 Playmor Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7988 Playmor Terrace has a pool.
Does 7988 Playmor Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7988 Playmor Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7988 Playmor Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7988 Playmor Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University