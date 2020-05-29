7988 Playmor Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom UTC townhome - **Only available to lease through January 2020 Must terminate lease by February** Highly sought after 'Matthews' model perfect for all lifestyles and feature sunny southern exposure throughout, a huge living area, dining area, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances, brick fireplace with french doors leading a private patio. A spacious master bedroom with remodeled bathroom, opening to a large balcony for leisurely reading and peaceful evenings. Nestled in the quiet and verdant Playmor Terrace community that includes two community pools and open park space to soak in the San Diego sun. Near Doyle Recreation Park, UCSD Shuttle and nearby La Jolla Colony Centre. Tenant to pay cable/internet/electric/gas. Must carry renter's insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3298046)