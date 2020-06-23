Amenities

7966 Mission Center Ct. #B Available 03/25/19 Mission Valley Condo 1BD 1BA Plus Bonus Room-Open/Airy-A/C-Storage-Parking - ****Available MARCH 25th****



****Property must be viewed prior to putting in an application. If the property has not been viewed your application will not be considered complete. Please visit www.GPMSandiego.com to schedule a showing.****



Located at Park Villas North in Mission Valley



7966 Mission Center Court Unit B

San Diego, CA 92108



CROSS STREETS: Mission Center Road and Friars Road



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 725 Sq Ft

CONDO

Single Story



Refrigerator

Electric- Stove/Oven

White Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Tile Flooring in Kitchen

Wood Cabinets in Kitchen



Open Floor Plan

Neutral paint

Bonus Room/Den with Track Lighting

Neutral Carpet Throughout

Neutral Paint Throughout

Light Bright and Airy

Ceiling Fan with Light in Dining Area

Tons of Storage Space

Large Closet Space in Bedroom

Track Lighting in Bedroom

Tile Floor in Tub/Shower Area

Wall Unit AC in living room

Wall heater in bedroom

Large Private Patio

Outside Storage on Patio

1 Carport



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Washer/Dryer Close By

Basic Cable

Pool/Jacuzzi

Clubhouse

Gated Access



CLOSE TO:

Near Highway 8 and 163

Close to Mission Valley Malls

Restaurants

Qualcomm Stadium



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Phone

Basic cable comes w/property



LEASING INFORMATION:

Lease Terms 1 Year

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1395



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

No Pets - Firm

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management-GPM

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Pets Allowed



