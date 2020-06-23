Amenities
7966 Mission Center Ct. #B Available 03/25/19 Mission Valley Condo 1BD 1BA Plus Bonus Room-Open/Airy-A/C-Storage-Parking - ****Available MARCH 25th****
****Property must be viewed prior to putting in an application. If the property has not been viewed your application will not be considered complete. Please visit www.GPMSandiego.com to schedule a showing.****
Located at Park Villas North in Mission Valley
7966 Mission Center Court Unit B
San Diego, CA 92108
CROSS STREETS: Mission Center Road and Friars Road
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 725 Sq Ft
CONDO
Single Story
Refrigerator
Electric- Stove/Oven
White Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Tile Flooring in Kitchen
Wood Cabinets in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Neutral paint
Bonus Room/Den with Track Lighting
Neutral Carpet Throughout
Neutral Paint Throughout
Light Bright and Airy
Ceiling Fan with Light in Dining Area
Tons of Storage Space
Large Closet Space in Bedroom
Track Lighting in Bedroom
Tile Floor in Tub/Shower Area
Wall Unit AC in living room
Wall heater in bedroom
Large Private Patio
Outside Storage on Patio
1 Carport
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Washer/Dryer Close By
Basic Cable
Pool/Jacuzzi
Clubhouse
Gated Access
CLOSE TO:
Near Highway 8 and 163
Close to Mission Valley Malls
Restaurants
Qualcomm Stadium
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Phone
Basic cable comes w/property
LEASING INFORMATION:
Lease Terms 1 Year
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1395
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
No Pets - Firm
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management-GPM
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4433940)