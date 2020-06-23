All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7966 Mission Center Ct. #B

7966 Mission Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

7966 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
7966 Mission Center Ct. #B Available 03/25/19 Mission Valley Condo 1BD 1BA Plus Bonus Room-Open/Airy-A/C-Storage-Parking - ****Available MARCH 25th****

****Property must be viewed prior to putting in an application. If the property has not been viewed your application will not be considered complete. Please visit www.GPMSandiego.com to schedule a showing.****

Located at Park Villas North in Mission Valley

7966 Mission Center Court Unit B
San Diego, CA 92108

CROSS STREETS: Mission Center Road and Friars Road

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 725 Sq Ft
CONDO
Single Story

Refrigerator
Electric- Stove/Oven
White Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Tile Flooring in Kitchen
Wood Cabinets in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan
Neutral paint
Bonus Room/Den with Track Lighting
Neutral Carpet Throughout
Neutral Paint Throughout
Light Bright and Airy
Ceiling Fan with Light in Dining Area
Tons of Storage Space
Large Closet Space in Bedroom
Track Lighting in Bedroom
Tile Floor in Tub/Shower Area
Wall Unit AC in living room
Wall heater in bedroom
Large Private Patio
Outside Storage on Patio
1 Carport

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Washer/Dryer Close By
Basic Cable
Pool/Jacuzzi
Clubhouse
Gated Access

CLOSE TO:
Near Highway 8 and 163
Close to Mission Valley Malls
Restaurants
Qualcomm Stadium

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Phone
Basic cable comes w/property

LEASING INFORMATION:
Lease Terms 1 Year
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1395

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
No Pets - Firm
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management-GPM
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4433940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B have any available units?
7966 Mission Center Ct. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B have?
Some of 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B currently offering any rent specials?
7966 Mission Center Ct. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B is pet friendly.
Does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B offer parking?
Yes, 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B offers parking.
Does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B have a pool?
Yes, 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B has a pool.
Does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B have accessible units?
No, 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7966 Mission Center Ct. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
