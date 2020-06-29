All apartments in San Diego
Home
San Diego, CA
7958-E Mission Center Court
7958-E Mission Center Court

7958 Mission Center Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7958 Mission Center Ct, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Mission Valley, 7958-E Mission Center Ct, Centrally Located, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful 2 story unit in the Park Villas North complex of Mission Valley. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks and access to the 163, 15, 8 and 805 freeways. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors and a wall air conditioner. Full bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Dining room has wood floors. Bedroom #2 has an alcove for a desk and a walk in closet.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5332883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7958-E Mission Center Court have any available units?
7958-E Mission Center Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7958-E Mission Center Court have?
Some of 7958-E Mission Center Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7958-E Mission Center Court currently offering any rent specials?
7958-E Mission Center Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7958-E Mission Center Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7958-E Mission Center Court is pet friendly.
Does 7958-E Mission Center Court offer parking?
Yes, 7958-E Mission Center Court offers parking.
Does 7958-E Mission Center Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7958-E Mission Center Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7958-E Mission Center Court have a pool?
Yes, 7958-E Mission Center Court has a pool.
Does 7958-E Mission Center Court have accessible units?
No, 7958-E Mission Center Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7958-E Mission Center Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7958-E Mission Center Court has units with dishwashers.

