7954 Mission Center Ct #B

Amenities
2 BR/ 2 BA 894 SQFT CONDO IN MISSION VALLEY/ SAN DIEGO - Upgraded Condo in the Park Villas North Complex in Mission Valley. The property has been upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. The community features swimming pool and bbq area. Property comes with one assigned parking spot and is conveniently located close to local stores and freeway access.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity
Owner Pays: Landscaping (HoA), Trash
No Pets – Firm
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5788735)