7954 Mission Center Ct #B

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

2 BR/ 2 BA 894 SQFT CONDO IN MISSION VALLEY/ SAN DIEGO - Upgraded Condo in the Park Villas North Complex in Mission Valley. The property has been upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. The community features swimming pool and bbq area. Property comes with one assigned parking spot and is conveniently located close to local stores and freeway access.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity

Owner Pays: Landscaping (HoA), Trash

No Pets – Firm



