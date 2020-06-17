All apartments in San Diego
7954 Mission Center Ct #B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7954 Mission Center Ct #B

7954 Mission Center Court · (619) 547-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7954 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7954 Mission Center Ct #B · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2 BR/ 2 BA 894 SQFT CONDO IN MISSION VALLEY/ SAN DIEGO - Upgraded Condo in the Park Villas North Complex in Mission Valley. The property has been upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. The community features swimming pool and bbq area. Property comes with one assigned parking spot and is conveniently located close to local stores and freeway access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity
Owner Pays: Landscaping (HoA), Trash
No Pets – Firm

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5788735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B have any available units?
7954 Mission Center Ct #B has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B have?
Some of 7954 Mission Center Ct #B's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7954 Mission Center Ct #B currently offering any rent specials?
7954 Mission Center Ct #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7954 Mission Center Ct #B pet-friendly?
No, 7954 Mission Center Ct #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B offer parking?
Yes, 7954 Mission Center Ct #B does offer parking.
Does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7954 Mission Center Ct #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B have a pool?
Yes, 7954 Mission Center Ct #B has a pool.
Does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B have accessible units?
No, 7954 Mission Center Ct #B does not have accessible units.
Does 7954 Mission Center Ct #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7954 Mission Center Ct #B does not have units with dishwashers.
